iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 5.01% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTI traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.19. 304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,495. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.06 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06.

