iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,500 shares, an increase of 272.2% from the February 28th total of 133,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $248,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $52.43 on Friday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.41.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

