iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,330 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.41% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $5,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 231.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 42.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWH opened at $26.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $27.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

