iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 101.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,153 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.54% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $14,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 71.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DSI opened at $76.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.50. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $76.59.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

