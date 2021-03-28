iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 840.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,708 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,228,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 75,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,145,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,980,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $959,819,000 after buying an additional 83,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $241.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.87 and a fifty-two week high of $255.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

