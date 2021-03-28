iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 298,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $20,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 38,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $1.21 on Friday, hitting $74.10. 1,225,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,990. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.41 and a 200-day moving average of $66.51.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

