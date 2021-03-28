iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $472,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,752,000.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.56. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $111.11.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

