iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,148 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.4% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $138,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $6.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $397.45. 3,625,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,322,459. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $244.62 and a 1 year high of $399.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $390.52 and its 200 day moving average is $366.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

