iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $21,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,632,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,341 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,238,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 196.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,935,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,070,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,043,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,054 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,272. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $117.75 and a twelve month high of $128.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.09 and its 200 day moving average is $126.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

