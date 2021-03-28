Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 158.5% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. Isuzu Motors has a 52-week low of $5.77 and a 52-week high of $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. Isuzu Motors had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 52.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ISUZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Isuzu Motors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Isuzu Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

