J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,362 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.46% of J2 Global worth $20,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in J2 Global by 13.0% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,392,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,388,000 after purchasing an additional 160,604 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in J2 Global by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in J2 Global by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 63,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $815,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in J2 Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.42.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $119.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. J2 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $124.82.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $469.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. Equities research analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

