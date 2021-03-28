Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $64.43 Million Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 785,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,322 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $64,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 31,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $94.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.18 and its 200-day moving average is $80.61.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8576 per share. This represents a $3.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.17%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RY shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

