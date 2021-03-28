Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Position Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,567 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Janus Henderson Group worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,242,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 505,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 143,522 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.50 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.86.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $31.50 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $13.73 and a one year high of $35.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 71.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.43 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.