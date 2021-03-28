Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 665,514 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,969,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665,514 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 2.47% of Commercial Metals worth $60,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 34,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 17,347 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,019,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,823.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 197,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 213,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at $17,589,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,363 shares of company stock worth $4,855,866 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

