Jarvis+ Tops One Day Trading Volume of $237,621.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $237,621.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00022153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00048183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.33 or 0.00611251 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00064767 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00024157 BTC.

Jarvis+ Profile

Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The official website for Jarvis+ is www.jarvisplus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

