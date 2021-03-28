Jarvis+ Tops One Day Trading Volume of $237,621.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $237,621.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00022153 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00048183 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $340.33 or 0.00611251 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00064767 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.
- Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000929 BTC.
- Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00024157 BTC.
Jarvis+ Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis+ is a service of conversation in any IM, webpage, or App, a personal community assistant and a decentralized platform for community data & economy.Jarvis+ uses AI technology to empower communities and connect community members, while the Blockchain project can get closer to the community and understand the community better. “
Buying and Selling Jarvis+
