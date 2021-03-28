Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.94) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of IDYA opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $656.98 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.59. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $24.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 101,410.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after buying an additional 1,097,266 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth about $6,595,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 319,057 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,426,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,156,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,528,000 after purchasing an additional 147,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $46,168.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,583.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

