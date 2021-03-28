Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY)

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Geely Automobile in a report released on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will earn $2.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Geely Automobile’s FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geely Automobile from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of GELYY opened at $52.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.07. Geely Automobile has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.27.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

