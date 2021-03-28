Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sonova Holding AG’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Sonova in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sonova’s FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SONVY. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sonova from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

SONVY stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Sonova has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $54.95.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

