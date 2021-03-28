Jobchain (JOB) Market Cap Hits $15.34 Million

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Jobchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Jobchain has a market cap of $15.34 million and approximately $545,333.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Jobchain

Jobchain (JOB) is a token. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,550,008,293 tokens. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

