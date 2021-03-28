John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a growth of 248.6% from the February 28th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

HTD stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.