Joint Ventures 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,558.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $28,752.00 and approximately $5,558.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00022739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00047896 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.76 or 0.00612699 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00065435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00024134 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

