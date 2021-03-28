Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.33.

JLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of JLL traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.18.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.