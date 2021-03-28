Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $163.33.
JLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.
Shares of JLL traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.18.
In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.
Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.
