JulSwap Price Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. One JulSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular exchanges. JulSwap has a market cap of $102.47 million and $5.37 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00057779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.98 or 0.00220355 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.49 or 0.00880663 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00050870 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00078523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00028275 BTC.

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,235,420 tokens. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

