Jupiter Hits Market Capitalization of $9.56 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last seven days, Jupiter has traded down 35.1% against the dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $9.56 million and $4.75 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00057580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.86 or 0.00225864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $493.56 or 0.00892835 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00050801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00079602 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00028750 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

