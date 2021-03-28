JustLiquidity Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $71.15 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JustLiquidity token can currently be purchased for approximately $162.86 or 0.00293034 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00058880 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.40 or 0.00227428 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $538.55 or 0.00969039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00052712 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00079550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00029547 BTC.

JustLiquidity Token Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org

JustLiquidity Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

