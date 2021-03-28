Katalyo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $312,984.00 (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Katalyo token can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001068 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Katalyo has a market cap of $6.32 million and $312,984.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00057914 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.78 or 0.00225598 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.12 or 0.00954819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00051569 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00079142 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00029180 BTC.

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 tokens. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

