Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

OTCMKTS:KWHIY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.36. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -92.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

KWHIY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kawasaki Heavy Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

