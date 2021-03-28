Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Shares Acquired by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 414,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure accounts for about 2.4% of Almitas Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Almitas Capital LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 9.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,976 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 2.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,955 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $315,000.

NYSE KMF traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 75,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,366. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

