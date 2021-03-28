Keep Network Achieves Market Cap of $308.74 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001114 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $308.74 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00022896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00047620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $339.76 or 0.00612881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00065630 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00024259 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 499,763,397 coins. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

