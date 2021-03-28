Keep3rV1 Market Capitalization Achieves $48.63 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Keep3rV1 token can now be purchased for about $243.13 or 0.00438899 BTC on popular exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a market cap of $48.63 million and $5.53 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00057408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006653 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.26 or 0.00220708 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $483.87 or 0.00873476 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00050553 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00078035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00028262 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Token Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

