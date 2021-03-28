Keep4r (KP4R) Trading Up 5.6% This Week

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. During the last seven days, Keep4r has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One Keep4r token can currently be bought for approximately $6.80 or 0.00012296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Keep4r has a total market cap of $534,324.16 and $37,058.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00057580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.86 or 0.00225864 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.56 or 0.00892835 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00050801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00079602 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00028750 BTC.

About Keep4r

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,608 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Keep4r using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

