Kemacoin One Day Volume Reaches $5.00 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 31% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Kemacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kemacoin has traded down 31.6% against the dollar. Kemacoin has a total market cap of $40,609.78 and approximately $5.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kemacoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00040352 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001371 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001627 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 226.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000100 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000040 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Kemacoin Coin Profile

Kemacoin is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Kemacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.