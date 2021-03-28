KickToken Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.70 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $6.72 million and $1.70 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KickToken has traded up 131.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About KickToken

KickToken is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

