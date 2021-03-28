Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,509 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.09% of Kimco Realty worth $71,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 779.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

KIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Shares of KIM opened at $19.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

