Kin Achieves Market Capitalization of $368.42 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Kin has a total market capitalization of $368.42 million and $1.73 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 46.3% higher against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00057590 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000991 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006651 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000714 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $127.83 or 0.00229736 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00033234 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $506.08 or 0.00909548 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00050697 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002230 BTC.
Kin Profile
Buying and Selling Kin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.
