Kind Ads Token Price Tops $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (KIND)

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Kind Ads Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kind Ads Token has a market capitalization of $189,391.59 and approximately $93.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded up 93.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00022442 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00047794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.40 or 0.00611541 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00065295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00024094 BTC.

About Kind Ads Token

Kind Ads Token (CRYPTO:KIND) is a coin. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

