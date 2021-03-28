Kingdom Game 4.0 Tops One Day Volume of $905.00 (KDG)

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $905.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0664 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00057650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.99 or 0.00221637 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.63 or 0.00873457 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00050699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00078134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00028191 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Coin Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 98,812,568 coins and its circulating supply is 31,080,481 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

