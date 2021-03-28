Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Acquires 2,218 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,656,421,000 after acquiring an additional 688,054 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,129,393,000 after acquiring an additional 461,873 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in IQVIA by 1,998.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,496 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in IQVIA by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,020,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,242,000 after acquiring an additional 483,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,849,452 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,534,000 after acquiring an additional 181,943 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several research firms have commented on IQV. Mizuho upped their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price target on IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised IQVIA from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.53.

IQV stock traded up $6.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.86. 604,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,337. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.18. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.01 and a 1-year high of $199.99. The company has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.94, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.