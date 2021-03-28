Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Boosts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.6% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $27,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,131,000 after purchasing an additional 131,516 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA stock traded up $4.54 on Friday, hitting $227.26. 22,030,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,317,490. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $614.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.37.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.