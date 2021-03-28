Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Boosts Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,476 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 1.6% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $27,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,131,000 after purchasing an additional 131,516 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BABA stock traded up $4.54 on Friday, hitting $227.26. 22,030,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,317,490. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $185.04 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $614.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.
BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $355.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.37.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
