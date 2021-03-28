Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Grows Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on D. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

NYSE:D traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.78. 3,613,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,552. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,789.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.31.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.43%.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

