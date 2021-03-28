Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $7.27 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,304 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total value of $323,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,069 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,073. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST traded up $5.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $352.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,061,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,110,338. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $280.90 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $338.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.59.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.17.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.