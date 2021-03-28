Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $8.89 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 460.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,654 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 204,256 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned about 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 929.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 221,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,932,000 after buying an additional 200,277 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,439,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,486,000 after buying an additional 32,253 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 470,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,815,000 after buying an additional 48,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,344 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

NYSE:CFG traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.01. 6,270,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,437,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.58 and a one year high of $47.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

