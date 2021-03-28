Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $9.18 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,751 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,057.2% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 36,358 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,264 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Piper Sandler lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.88.

Shares of PNC traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,130,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,723. The company has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $84.02 and a one year high of $184.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.73.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

