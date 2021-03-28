Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Invests $6.90 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 30,342 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,900,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Shares of Generac stock traded up $15.01 on Friday, hitting $316.04. 724,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,901. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $317.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.22 and a one year high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,815 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.33.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.