Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases 34,469 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,469 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,641.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,901 shares of company stock worth $3,013,825. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.23.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,330. The stock has a market cap of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $86.90 and a one year high of $129.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

