Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,014 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,454,000 after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth about $1,074,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LLY traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $185.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,868,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,175. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.29. The firm has a market cap of $177.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

