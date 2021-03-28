Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,785 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BAC traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.68. 66,702,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,266,035. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.
Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.76.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.
