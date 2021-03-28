Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,785 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.8% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.68. 66,702,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,266,035. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $39.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.62.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.76.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

