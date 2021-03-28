Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,336 shares during the quarter. Prologis makes up approximately 0.8% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Prologis were worth $14,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 512.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.78. 2,381,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,796. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $112.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.06.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.13%.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

