Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 22,033 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,325 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 22,033 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,428 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $1,970,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 39,454 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,032 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 6,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $755,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,278,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.47.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.07. 4,853,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,271,997. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $73.61 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $216.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.