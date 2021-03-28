Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Sells 5,861 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,861 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,908. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.61 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

